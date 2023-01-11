Mild temperatures and rain expected for Windsor-Essex 

Those hoping for a snowy, cold winter may have to wait until next year.

Windsor, and most of southwestern Ontario, will continue to hold onto the mild temperatures for the rest of season, putting a damper on those looking forward to winter sports or activities.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Doug Gillham, Meteorologist with the Weather Network, says there are certainty some advantages to the lack of snow such as not having to shovel and easy travel.

He says this January is very reminiscent of 2006, which was the warmest January on record for southern Ontario, including Windsor.

"That was a mild January across the continent. The pattern is very similar but it's too early to say whether this will be a top two warm January. I think it's going to be awfully close, we're right now running comparable's to 2006. And it's going to be a very mild pattern for the next two weeks."

He says while eastern and central Canada will see a snow storm, Windsor will see primarily rain.

"Along the 401-corridor and south, across southwestern Ontario, it's primarily a rain event, soaking rain, just cold enough at the end for a change over to some wet snow. We'll get a few centimetres on grassy surfaces. We're not looking at a flash-freeze. Temperatures are just going to slowly slide down to about zero."

Gillham adds that the area won't see extreme cold temperatures for the rest of the winter.

"A lot of people have asked if winter is over and I have to remind them that we live in Canada, and it's early in January so it's not over, but I think it's increasingly safe to say that we're not going to see an extended period of severe cold this winter."

Much of Canada, including Ontario, is coming off a severe winter storm on December 23 that saw heavy snow, ice and strong winds.

The 3,000 kilometre storm spanned from the Gulf of Mexico up to James Bay, which affected millions just days before Christmas.