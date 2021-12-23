Mild temperatures expected for the region over the holidays

It's not going to be a white Christmas this year — in fact, it'll feel more like a spring day.

This from Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gilham who says those who have the week off between Christmas and New Year's are going to be able to enjoy some milder temperatures with highs expected to be well above freezing most days.

He says anyone travelling won't have to deal with any snow on the highways.

"It's a green Christmas, it's a mild Christmas. I guess the advantage is if you're doing any traveling the roads won't be snow covered. The weather for the next week is really going to feel more like November than December."

Gilham says a green Christmas isn't out of the ordinary in Windsor-Essex.

"You know, 50% of our Christmases are green in southwestern Ontario. We're no stranger to that, but what's amazing is some places in the country that normally get green Christmases are going to have a white Christmas. There's a lot of snow to be found across the country in Vancouver, Victoria."

He says the initial winter weather outlook called for snow over the holidays.

"It's a fairly mild pattern with temperatures running above seasonal. We're going to have some showers at times. So again, it's more of a November-like pattern and we really thought we were going to see more winter weather between Christmas and New Year's a couple of weeks back."

For those wondering about Christmas Day, Gilham says showers are expected with an afternoon high in the range of 8 Celsius.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides