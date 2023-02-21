Mild winter creating fewer deep potholes in Windsor

The swing in temperatures could have some thinking this year’s pothole season will be treacherous, but city staff say it’s not too bad.

Windsor's manager of maintenance, Phong Nguy, says a lack of extreme cold temperatures is preventing a deep freeze in the ground.

That would typically create problems when the thaw begins.

Nguy says there aren’t as many potholes as one would suspect during this mild winter season.

"It is fairly nice this year so we all seeing a lot less but again they're still because again still winter so we are seeing some. So right now the freezing and thawing is a fairly close to the surface so you are seeing pothole but not as extensive as the other years," he said.

Work crews are now transitioning from snow removal work to pothole filling.

The city is reminding residents to report road issues to 311.