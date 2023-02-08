Milder temperatures and heavy rainfall increase risk of flooding

With significant rainfall in the forecast for Thursday, the City of Windsor is reminding residents to look out and prepare for possible flooding.

The city is reminding residents to take action at home to reduce basement floods throughout the city.

Actions that residents can do include ensuring home's downspouts are disconnected from the municipal drain system so that storm water is deposited on lawns or rain gardens, ensuring the grading around your foundation is sloped away from your home walls, as well as ensuring your eaves troughs are clear of debris and leaves.

Other actions that residents can take is to ensure that catch basins are also clear from anything that would prevent proper draining on roadways near your home, and that if you own a sump pump and/or a backwater valve that all is working in proper condition.

The city provides eel service on blocked sewer laterals, through an acceptable cleanout, up to three times in any 24-month period.

After that time, the sewer lateral will no longer be provided service until it is replaced. You can contact 311 to request this service.

Windsor also offers a 'Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy Program' to owners of residential dwellings (single-family and duplex homes), a financial subsidy of up to $2,800 to install a sump pump with sump pump overflow and/or backwater valves or to disconnect foundation drains from the floor drain.

For more information you can visit the City of Windsor's Flooding page or contact 311.