Military ordinance found in Lakeshore

A surprise for a Lakeshore property owner.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers responded to a property on Caille Avenue on Monday around 2:45pm after the property owner discovered a military ordinance.

Police say the item was found in the sand on the shores of Lake St. Clair.

An ordinance is described as military supplies and can include weapons, ammunition, combat vehicles, maintenance tools and other military equipment.

Police contacted the Department of National Defence and members of the Canadian Forces Base Borden attended the property and removed the ordinance without incident.

Police say it was difficult to determine the age and possible origin of the ordinance due to its condition.

The OPP is reminding residents, if they spot something that looks like a military ordinance, do not touch it, note the location, leave the area and call 911.