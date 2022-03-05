Military vehicle training on major highways
Residents in Windsor should not be alarmed if they see military vehicles on the road on Saturday, March 5.
The Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 31 Service Battalion will be doing vehicle training on highway 401.
The driving training will enhance driving skills and discipline for soldiers while operating the military vehicles.
The military says all measures will be taken to ensure the least amount of inconvenience in the area.
They thank the community for their understanding and co-operation.