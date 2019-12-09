Miller and Simmons Named to Hall

The Baseball Hall of Fame will soon include longtime catcher Ted Simmons and former union head Marvin Miller.

Both have been elected by the Modern Baseball Era Committee and will be inducted this summer.

Simmons was an eight-time All-Star during a 21-year career spent with the Cardinals, Brewers and Braves. He batted .285 with 248 home runs, 483 doubles and 1,389 RBIs.

Miller took control of the union in the 1960's and moulded it into the most powerful in professional spots.