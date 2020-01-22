Millions in Funding for Chatham-Kent-Leamington

Millions of dollars in infrastructure funding has been announced for Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

A release from the office MPP Rick Nicholls says $6.8-million from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund will address local community needs.

When broken down, the Municipality of Leamington will get $1.4-million ($1,439,532.00) and Chatham-Kent will get $5.3-million ($5,366,718.00.)

According to Nicholls, the funding will help build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.