UDPATE: Millions in Provincial Money for Windsor

More government money is flowing to the City of Windsor.

As part of the province and federal government's Safe Restart Program, Windsor will receive $19-million in new funds to support the ongoing financial impacts to municipal operating budgets associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the new funds, $14.4-million of it was awarded as part of an application process to address the city's municipal operating pressures and losses associated with Detroit-Windsor Tunnel operations, Windsor International Airport and reduced casino revenues.

Funds from the application process were awarded to 48 municipalities in Ontario and only Brampton and Toronto will be receiving more money than Windsor.

The additional $5-million dollars Windsor will receive was formula based funding and is to be used to preserve capital projects moving forward.

In total, municipalities in Windsor-Essex will receive $24,439,000 through this next round of combined federal and provincial Safe Restart funding.

(Table courtesy of Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmericzyk)