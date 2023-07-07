Millions of Canadians receive hundreds of dollars with GST rebate 

Millions of Canadians have received hundreds of dollars back in their pockets due to the GST rebate.

New Democrat MP for Windsor West, Brian Masse, says because of the NDP and this rebate, millions of Ontarian families will be able to pay their bills.

However, Masse says the Liberals need to go further.

On Wednesday, for the second time in less than a year, millions of families received the rebate, where a single individual received up to $234, a family with two children received up to $467, or a family with four children received up to $628 to help them deal with inflation and the higher cost of living.

Jagmeet Singh and the NDP have pushed the government to double the GST rebate to give families more financial breathing room.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Masse says this rebate is extremely important to seniors and persons with disabilities.

"The groceries are more expensive, costs are certainly going up a little bit more than paycheques right now, and also pensions cheques. So this was very important to keep a positive relationship in the House of Commons, especially given the fact that we've been picking at some of these large corporations and CEO's that have been profiteering, and this is about balance and the whole equation of our Canadian economy and fairness."

He says this is a really complicated time for everyone.

"This is just a modest injection at this point in time. So a family with two children, for example, will get around $467, and seniors and persons with disabilities and others that qualify, about 3.6-million Canadians that are on the brink or often right now even collecting assistance from food banks and other things, will get a little bit of a relief for the moment."

Masse says this is a short term measure but that the NDP wants it to be permanent.

"This stimulus goes right back into small businesses, into the local economy, it's kept here. So when you do large corporate tax cuts, or you do tax write-offs the rich and wealthy, what ends up happening is that they invest that money often outside the country. And that can drive inflation even higher, versus that where you have direct spending in our own communities that's localized and controlled, and for very basic needs of people to keep people healthy."

The rebate may take up to 10 businesses days to be issued.

Another GST rebate is expected to roll out on October 5.

In May 2022, the NDP called on the government to double the rebate to help families across the country.

After months of pressure, the Liberals agreed to provide extra support in the fall, however the NDP wanted more money to be offered to Canadians.

In the last budget, the Liberals agreed to double the GST rebate again, this time rebranding it as a "grocery rebate".