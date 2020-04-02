Millions of Face Masks Arrive in Canada

The Prime Minister is once again, urging Canadians to stay home.

In his daily address outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Justin Trudeau says too many Canadians are still going on needless outings and are putting health workers and others at risk.

None of the lost jobs or other efforts to combat COVID-19 will be worth it if Canadians don't stay home as much as possible, says Trudeau.

When it comes to personal protective equipment (PPE), Trudeau says more than 11-million face masks have recently arrived in Canada. One-million of the masks arrived at a Hamilton warehouse overnight.

The government has also ordered hundreds of thousands of face shields from hockey equipment company, Bauer.

Trudeau also mentioned that he would be hosting a first ministers meeting Thursday night to discuss Canada's ongoing response to the outbreak.

The remote meeting will include discussions about the continued need to share data and modelling between jurisdictions.

— With files from The Canadian Press