Minassian Found Guilty in Toronto Van Attack

TORONTO - A man who killed 10 people and injured 16 others by deliberately driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk has been found guilty on all counts at his trial.

Alek Minassian had pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

He argued he should be found not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to his autism spectrum disorder.

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind the only issue at trial.

Justice Anne Molloy says Minassian was fully capable of making a rational choice at the time and deliberately chose to commit mass murder.

The Crown argued that Minassian is a mass killer who happens to have autism and knew right from wrong.