Mini Jurassic Park Windsor Returns for Game Seven

A Windsor business owner is hosting a mini Jurassic Park for game seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

Renaldo Agostino says fans can watch the game on a 300 inch LED video wall at Turbo Espresso Bar on Ouellette Avenue near University Avenue West.

Agostino, who considers himself a diehard Raptors fan, hosted similar events last year but on a larger scale at Charles Clark Square for the Raptors championship run.

He says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being scaled back.

Agostino says capacity will be limited but is still expecting a full house.

"That doesn't mean that you can't enjoy the game with friends and have a great time and watch it on the giant screen, the way we would have at Jurassic Park," says Agostino. "So everyone will be safe, everyone will be social distanced and it's just the way it is during these times, you got to pivot and this is what we're doing."

He's asking those interested in attending to register online in advance.

"We want to make sure, we keep our capacity numbers were they need to be and also that we have everybody's information as required," says Agostino.

The Raptors forced game seven after a double overtime win Wednesday night.

Game 7 takes place Friday night at 9pm.