Minimal damage reported after fire at construction site of North Star High School

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting minimal damage after a fire at the construction site of the new North Star High School in Amherstburg.

According to a school board release, the fire broke out Tuesday night and was quickly extinguished by the Amherstburg fire.

The board says there is no structural damage and doesn't expect any construction delays.

The cause of the fire on the 8' x 10' section of the roof has been deemed accidental.

The new $24-million school will consolidate students from Western Secondary and General Amherst High School.

The school is expected to open for the Fall of 2022.

The school is being built on Simcoe St. between Fryer St. and Victoria St. South.