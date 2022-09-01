Minister Fedeli flying to Asia to advocate for Windsor

The Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of Ontario will be flying to Asia to advocate for Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Vic Fedeli says he will fly to Korea on Friday to visit top executives at a company which announced a major investment in the Windsor region.

Earlier this year, LG Energy Solution announced they will be building a $5.5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in the city, alongside Stellantis. The plant will produce lithium-ion battery cells and modules in the region.

Fedeli will also make his way to Japan to meet representatives from Honda, Toyota and Panasonic.

He says the main reason for the trip is to thank everyone at LG Energy Solution.

"These are all about relationships, we met them in 2019, COVID held us up. We did a lot of our work virtually. Their teams came over to put boots in the ground, we toured them around sites, we really rolled out the red carpet and put on the white gloves."

He says what he will ask at the LG plant in Korea to get more projects moving.

"What other companies now can feed into you? What do you need made here in Ontario, in Windsor, to help you make your batteries there, that's really the purpose."

He says the relationship in meeting everyone at LG is so important, which is why they had them visit Ontario Premier Doug Ford when they came to Canada.

"We had them in to see Premier Ford where they could shake hands, look him in the eye, and ask him the kinds of questions he was able to just fire off the answers to about our talent, our skills, the state of the art RnD, the critical minerals, the crucial jurisdiction. And the Premier told them we have everything you need for you to make your batteries here."

The battery plant is estimated to create 2,500 jobs for the Windsor-Essex region and is expected to be open by 2025.

The province says the investment is the largest in the automotive manufacturing history of Ontario.