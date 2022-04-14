Minister of Families, Children and Social Development visits Windsor region to talk housing

The federal government brought down its 2022 budget last week, with a special focus on housing affordability.

New initiatives include attempts to bring affordable housing to low-income individuals, helping people buy first homes, and working with municipalities to make building homes easier.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould made her way to Windsor and Chatham yesterday.

She says she visited an affordable housing development in town, and looks forward to working with the municipality on future projects.

“I started the day at the 3100 Meadowbrook site, which is building 145 units that will be coming online later this year with the Windsor Housing Corporation. It’s through a grant from the Federal Government for $22-million,” she said.

Gould says future work with municipalities is essential for reaching the goals behind the housing portion of the budget.

“We have to work with the Province and Municipalities, because they’re responsible for zoning, permitting, and all of these things,” she began. “So we’re also putting in place a $4-billion housing accelerator fund, which is looking to work with municipalities to get through some of those permitting backlogs.”

Gould adds, there's a need to work with municipalities both short, and long-term, to bring affordable and fair housing to Canadians.

“We have things that we need to do today, and we have things that we need to do over the longer term. And that’s obviously building more units. We need to be tackling all these things, and that’s also addressing some of the regulatory challenges.

While in the region, Minister Gould also met with people from UWindsor, Habitat for Humanity, the Welcome Centre, and the Windsor black community. In Chatham, she met with people from the Clearview co-op housing units to talk about federal co-ops.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides