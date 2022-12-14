Minister Smith touts energy future in Windsor-Essex

Ontario's energy minister believes the future is bright for Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 146th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening at the Ciociaro Club, with Todd Smith on hand as the keynote speaker.

President and CEO Rakesh Naidu speaking before Minister Smith (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

In his address, Smith highlighted work the province is doing around the cost of energy, energy efficiency, and expanding energy capacity.

Smith says the region is a land of opportunity, with tremendous potential for new investment and expansion of existing businesses.

"Including the green house sector obviously, the automotive sector as well and so many others. So one of the big challenges for us is ensuring that we have the electrons that you need to make sure that we can see those expansions, those investments, and employ the people of Windsor-Essex," he said.

One of the projects discussed by Smith included the fast tracking of electricity transmission lines from the London and Sarnia regions, originally announced last April, to the southwestern region.

He says some different hurdles remain to make sure the area has the power it needs going forward, but things are moving along.

"That's going to provide us with the power we need going forward, but as I mentioned there are other programs like energy efficiency programs," Smith continued. "The cheapest plant to build is the one you don't have to build and energy efficiency programs can help us reduce consumption in the area which allows for more megawatts to be used on new investments."

Smith says both Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli, along with Premier Doug Ford, are talking to companies and industries from around the world everyday in trying to lure them to Ontario.

"Many of them looking to locate here in southwestern Ontario. There's a lot of discussions happening on new businesses and investments coming to the region, but we never know until they sign on the dotted line. The Premier and Minister Fedeli are very persuasive, so it's my job to ensure that we can get the electricity to them that they need to invest here," he stated.

Smith also touted recent announcements, like the Green Button program announced in Windsor earlier this month, as an example of the work the province is doing to to help residents save money on energy bills.