Ministry Investigating COVID-19 Complaints at Windsor Assembly Plant
The province is investigating COVID-19 complaints at Windsor Assembly Plant.
According to the Ministry of Labour, an employee lodged a complaint Monday after they became concerned they weren't properly informed of potential contact with an infected coworker.
The ministry tells CTV Windsor that investigation is still underway and a separate complaint about insufficient cleaning received Thursday is also being looked into.
In a statement, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it continues to enforce COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
Those regulations include onsite temperature checks, daily questionnaires, mandatory use of masks, safety glasses and continual cleaning and disinfecting.
— with files from CTV Windsor