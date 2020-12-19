Ministry Investigating COVID-19 Complaints at Windsor Assembly Plant

The province is investigating COVID-19 complaints at Windsor Assembly Plant.

According to the Ministry of Labour, an employee lodged a complaint Monday after they became concerned they weren't properly informed of potential contact with an infected coworker.

The ministry tells CTV Windsor that investigation is still underway and a separate complaint about insufficient cleaning received Thursday is also being looked into.

In a statement, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it continues to enforce COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

Those regulations include onsite temperature checks, daily questionnaires, mandatory use of masks, safety glasses and continual cleaning and disinfecting.

— with files from CTV Windsor