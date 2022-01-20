Ministry investigating death of temporary foreign worker while in quarantine

An investigation has been launched following the death of a temporary foreign worker in Windsor-Essex.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development, worker passed away during COVID-19 quarantine before starting work at a local farm.

Leamington OPP and a liaison officer from the local consulate were onsite during the ministry investigation.

The coroner's office is looking into the death to determine the cause.

In the meantime, the ministry says no other information can be provided as this is an ongoing investigation.

Quarantine guidelines for temporary foreign workers are under the jurisdiction of the local health unit.