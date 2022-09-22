Ministry of Labour investigating another industrial accident in Windsor

Another industrial accident reported in Windsor this week.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development was notified of an incident.

It was reported that a worker sustained an injury while on the job at 3D Gutter Services.

The employee was transported to the hospital.

A MLITSD inspector has been assigned to the case, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

On Tuesday, the Ministry was notified of an industrial accident at Lou Romano Water Reclamation Plant.