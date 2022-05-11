Ministry of Labour investigating death following industrial accident in Harrow

A person has died following an industrial accident in Harrow this morning.

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex, along with Windsor Essex Emergency Medical Service and Essex Fire and Rescue Services, attended a business on Clark Street after being called at 4 a.m.

Police say an employee was loading steel onto a flat bed trailer and was crushed.

The employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour will conduct an investigation into the cause of the accident, and the name will not be released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.