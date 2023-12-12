Ministry of Labour investigating industrial incident in Windsor
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating an industrial incident in Windsor.
A caller to AM800 reported that it happened at Tecumseh Mall.
A ministry spokesperson says it was reported that a worker sustained injuries due to falling material.
The employer involved is Lester Group.
Officials say a ministry inspector has been assigned to investigate what happened.
As the ministry's investigation is ongoing, officials say they're not able to share further details at this time.