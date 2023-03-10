Ministry of Labour investigation at Windsor Salt mine

CTV News has learned the Ministry of Labour Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating a "complaint" at the Windsor Salt mine.

Officials won't divulge the nature of the complaint and will only say it was received on Mar. 8, 2023.

An inspector has been assigned to the investigation and officials declined to comment until that work is complete.

Since Feb. 17, 250 workers at the Ojibway mine have been on strike.

The Ministry spokesperson says they provide "neutral conciliation and mediation services" to help with work disruptions.

They encourage the employer and union to make every effort to "resolve their differences at the bargaining table."