Ministry of Natural Resources Now Investigating Hydrogen Sulfide Leak in Wheatley

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is now investigating the hydrogen sulfide gas leak detected in Wheatley on July 19 prompting the evacuation of several homes and businesses in the area of Erie St. North.

According to a release, the ministry is looking to identify the source and what can be done to mitigate future leaks.

In the meantime, an emergency declaration remains in place and gas monitoring is ongoing although no new gas has been detected since July 19.

Ministry staff are working with industry experts to develop plans for the investigation and details will be shared with the public when they become available.

A total of 52 people in 23 homes and 13 businesses were evacuated as a result of the leak.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent fire