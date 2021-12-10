Minivan one of the top ten stolen vehicles in Canada in 2021

The top ten stolen vehicles in Canada in 2021 includes the Windsor-built minivan.

Equite Association, which investigates auto thefts and insurance crime, has released the list of the top ten stolen vehicles in Canada based on data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The Ford F150/F250/F350/ F450 Series of pickup trucks is listed as the number-one stolen vehicle in the country this year.

Chrysler and Dodge minivans placed 8th on the list.

Bryan Gast, Vice President, Investigative Services, Équité Association, says some of it has to deal with the pure volume when it comes to minivan thefts.

"Just between model years 1996 and 2021, there's 448,000 minivans that are currently insured and on the road, for theft that is, and 620 of them were stolen," he says.

Equite Association, which investigates auto thefts and insurance crime, has released the list of the top ten stolen vehicles in Canada in 2021 based on data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada. Dec. 9, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Equite Association)

Gast says the short supply of new and used cars has led to an increase in car thefts.

He says one concerning trend due to supply chain issues is new Vehicle Identification Numbers being placed on stolen vehicles and then sold to unsuspecting consumers.

"One, they're buying a stolen vehicle that they don't know is stolen and they're spending a lot of money on that. Then they stand to eventually, once the authorities identify it as a stolen vehicle, it will be seized."

According to a release from Equite, "While the technology in our vehicles continues to evolve, so do sophisticated auto thieves who are using technology to bypass security systems and electronically gain access to Canadians' vehicles. Technology is having a major impact on vehicle thefts, evident in this year's annual list.

While some vehicles are stolen to commit another crime or to be used to go for a "joyride," many others are stolen by organized crime groups to be sold to unsuspecting consumers in Canada, exported or to be stripped down for parts that are then sold. "

Gast says people need to take precautions to avoid being a victim like being careful where you park and making sure your vehicle is locked.

"Even though it's tempting to leave your keys in the ignition to run into a variety store to keep it warm, it makes it an easy target for it to get stolen," he adds.

Even with today's tech-savvy thieves, there are a number of steps Canadians can take to help protect themselves from becoming a victim of auto theft.

- Don't leave a keyless entry remote in a vehicle or unprotected at the front entrance of your home. Thieves can use wireless transmitters to intercept the signal, giving them access to the vehicle. Consider storing fobs in a protective box or bag in your home that blocks the radio frequency identification (RFID) signal.

- Install an immobilizing device that prevents thieves from bypassing the ignition or reprogramming the electronics through onboard diagnostic port. This can include devices that require wireless ignition authentication or starter, ignition and fuel pump disablers.

- Install a tracking device.

-Don't make your vehicle an easy target:

- Never leave a vehicle running when unattended.

- Lock the doors and close all windows when the vehicle is parked.

- Make sure to park in well-lit areas or in the garage.

- Use a visible or audible device that shows thieves a vehicle is protected.

- Consider using a deterrent like a steering-wheel or brake-pedal lock.

- Don't leave personal information, like insurance and ownership documents, in the glove box of your vehicle when parked.