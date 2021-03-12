Minneapolis to pay $27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The City of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $27-million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over the Black man's death in police custody.

A settlement was announced Friday as jury selection continued in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a white former officer charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.

The family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit against the city in July of 2020.

Chauvin and three other fired officers have been charged in relation to his death.