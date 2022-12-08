Miracle in Sandwich receives federal boost

A funding boost for a Christmas event in Sandwich Towne.

The Sandwich Towne BIA announced on Thursday that their Miracle in Sandwich project was selected for the My Main Street Community Activator program, and has received $50,000 over two years to animate the area during the holidays with festive lighting and programming.

Local kids came out to help decorate the tree ahead of the event this weekend.

Through the My Main Street Community Activator program - a Government of Canada investment through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) - officials say Sandwich Towne will enjoy a more vibrant neighbourhood setting that will draw visitors and increase foot traffic to shops, restaurants and new public spaces.

Tom Coke, Sandwich Towne BIA Coordinator, says some lights are already up and the feedback so far has been positive from residents.

"So we're really able and really excited to expand upon this event. This event pre-COVID was one of the best winter events in Windsor and Essex County, and we're looking to really make it feel more like the same moving forward," he said.

(Photo taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Coke says the funds will be used not only for the Miracle in Sandwich event this year, but also for additional tree lighting, improving lightning standards, and fixing older or damaged decorations.

He says it will set them up for this holiday season, but for future years as well.

"I just can't thank the great work that the Canadian Urban Institute does enough, it's a really interesting program because it's money from the federal government but it's but it's administered by the Canadian Urban Institute which is a national, non-profit organization." he continued. "So it's been a really cool partnership, and just an example of the dozens of different projects that they have going on throughout the province."

Coke says they're hoping that the event will provide a boost for the local businesses and restaurants in the area as well by attracting people to the area.

"We have different draws and different things that folks are going to be able to do. We're actually giving away a sled, which is going to be at Rock Bottom Bar & Grill, and then there's going to be additional draws for grocery store gift certificates, gas cards, that sort of stuff. So it's just a way to cap off the year, and just look to start the holiday season," he said.

Officials say the Miracle in Sandwich event on Saturday is a family holiday celebration featuring a visit from Santa, activities and events in Windsor's historic Old Sandwich Town neighbourhood.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi