Mischief charge laid after person sprayed with a fire extinguisher in Chatham

A 20-year-old Chatham man is facing a charge of mischief after another person was sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

It happened late Monday night during a disturbance in a multi-unit building on King Street East.

Police say officers responded to a call of people causing a disturbance, and one person was sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

Investigators say the suspect is also wanted for failing to comply with a release order in a separate investigation.

He's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.