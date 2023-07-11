Mischief charge laid after person sprayed with a fire extinguisher in Chatham
A 20-year-old Chatham man is facing a charge of mischief after another person was sprayed with a fire extinguisher.
It happened late Monday night during a disturbance in a multi-unit building on King Street East.
Police say officers responded to a call of people causing a disturbance, and one person was sprayed with a fire extinguisher.
Investigators say the suspect is also wanted for failing to comply with a release order in a separate investigation.
He's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.