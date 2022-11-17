Missing 13-year-old located by Windsor Police

Windsor Police report that they have located 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan.

She was reporting missing on Monday, November 14, and her family had been worried about her whereabouts.

Police say she was found alive and is in a place of safety. Investigators are thanking everyone who shared their appeal and contacted them with information.

Out of respect for Deslippe-McLellan and her family, police say no further information will be released at this time.