Missing London man may be in the Windsor area: Police

Police in London are asking for the public's help in a missing person investigation.

London police say they have received information that 24-year-old Prince Patel may be in the Windsor area.

Police reported the London man missing on Sunday, February 6 and are concerned for his welfare.

According to police, Patel was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the area of First Street and Oxford Street East.

Police say he was wearing a grey Fanshawe College hooded sweater, grey sweat pants, and blue and white running shoes.

He is East Indian, 5’8”, medium build, with short black hair, a full beard, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police or London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.