Missing person investigation ends in homicide

A missing person investigation in Chatham-Kent has resulted in the arrest of a Tilbury man on homicide charges.

On April 19th, police began looking for 45-year old Daniel Marchand of Tilbury who hadn't been seen since April 15th.

On Wednesday, the investigation led officers with the Major Crime Unit to a residence on Dufferin Avenue where Marchand was discovered dead inside.

The coroner's office was brought in and a port-mortem exam on Thursday was conducted with the preliminary cause of death ruled a homicide.

As a result, 32-year old Ken Baylis of Tilbury has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

This continues to be an active investigation and police say if you have information to contact Detective Cole Abbott by email at COLEA@chatham-kent.ca or by phone at 519-436-6600 ext. 262. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.