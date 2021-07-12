iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

MISSING: Police Searching for Windsor Woman

am800-news-missing-person-Candace-Caverhill

Police are looking for a Windsor woman and say they are concerned for her well-being.

Candace Caverhill, 45, was last seen on Tuesday July 6, 2021.

She has long blonde hair, green eyes, is about 5'2" with a slim build and was last seen in the area of Wyandotte Street West and McKay Avenue, wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and sandals.

According to police, she may be driving a silver Dodge Journey with Ontario plates, CASY983.

If you spot this person or her vehicle, you're asked to call police.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE