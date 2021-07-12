MISSING: Police Searching for Windsor Woman

Police are looking for a Windsor woman and say they are concerned for her well-being.

Candace Caverhill, 45, was last seen on Tuesday July 6, 2021.

She has long blonde hair, green eyes, is about 5'2" with a slim build and was last seen in the area of Wyandotte Street West and McKay Avenue, wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and sandals.

According to police, she may be driving a silver Dodge Journey with Ontario plates, CASY983.

If you spot this person or her vehicle, you're asked to call police.