Missing Tecumseh kayaker found safe on an island

A Tecumseh man, who was reported missing by Chatham-Kent OPP, has been found safe.

Provincial Police began a search for 40-year old Matthew Somogyvary after he was seen at the Waterway Campground near Mitchell's Bay getting into a red kayak around 8am on Monday, September 20th.

He was reported missing around 11:30am that morning.

The OPP was concerned for his wellbeing and say he was found on Friday on an island on Lake St. Clair.

Constable Steven Duguay tells AM 800 news, that Somogyvary was in good physical health but because of the nature of the investigation with regards to a missing person with concerns for their wellbeing, no more information will be released at this time.