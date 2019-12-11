Missing Woman in Windsor

Windsor police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing.

Andrea Buchanan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

The Windsor Police Major Crime Branch is investigating and is concerned for her well-being.

She is described as white, about 5'3 and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown/blond shoulder length hair.

The same woman had been reported missing in 2018 and was later found.

Anyone who has seen Buchanan in the past few months is asked to contact police.

Andrea Buchanan (Photo courtesy: Windsor police)