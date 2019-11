Provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 37-year-old Amandeep Sekhon was last seen in Leamington on November 18th but was first reported missing from the city of Brampton on November 11th.

She is described as 5'6, with a slim build and black hair.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.