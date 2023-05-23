Mississauga Mayor Crombie forms 'exploratory committee' for Liberal leadership bid

TORONTO - The mayor of a major city west of Toronto says she's exploring a bid for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party.

Bonnie Crombie has held the top job in Mississauga, Ont., since 2014 and was a federal Liberal Member of Parliament from 2008 to 2011.

The Canadian Press has confirmed Crombie is forming an "exploratory committee" to mull a leadership bid for the provincial Liberals, who captured just eight seats in last year's election.

Former leader Steven Del Duca, now the mayor of Vaughan, Ont., left a gap at the party helm when he resigned following the campaign that saw the Liberals fail to secure official party status for the second consecutive vote.

Federal MP Nate Erskine-Smith has also declared his intention to seek the party leadership.

The party will announce its new leader on Dec. 2.