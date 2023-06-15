Mississauga, Ont., Mayor Bonnie Crombie launches Ontario Liberal leadership bid

Mississauga, Ont., Mayor Bonnie Crombie has launched a bid to become leader of the Ontario Liberals, saying she wants to renew, rebuild and re-energize the party.

Crombie becomes the fourth contestant in the race that includes MP Nate Erskine-Smith, MP and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and current provincial caucus member and former MP Ted Hsu.

Ontario Liberals are set to vote for their new leader through ranked ballots in late November, with the results to be unveiled Dec. 2.

Crombie has been mayor of the city west of Toronto since 2014 and previously served as a Liberal MP from 2008 to 2011.

She launched an "exploratory committee" three weeks ago with an eye to a leadership bid.

Crombie said in a speech today to launch her candidacy that she has had conversations with Liberals across the province who say the party needs to return to a "big tent" approach.