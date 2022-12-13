Mississippi State Football Head Coach Mike Leach dies

(Starkville, MS) -- Mississippi State Head Football Coach Mike Leach is dead at the age of 61.

The school announced he passed away last night.

Leach died after suffering what reports said was a "massive" heart attack at his home in Starkville, about 130 miles northeast of Jackson.

Leach reportedly suffered from multiple seizures that may have caused brain damage.

The coach told ESPN he had battled pneumonia throughout the season.

Leach was named the team's head coach in 2020 after making previous stops at Washington State and Texas Tech.

— with files from MetroSource