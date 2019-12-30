Mixed Bag for Policing in Essex County

A mixed bag when it comes to policing in 2019 in the county according to the Essex County OPP Detachment Commander.

On one hand, Inspector Glenn Miller says police officers are seeing a noticeable increase in calls for service dealing with opioids and mental health issues.

Back in November, Ontario Provincial Police officers across the province reported saving 102 lives using the overdose-reversing drug Naloxone since the force began using it in 2017.

The OPP reports between 2016 and 2018, there has been a 121% increase in overdoses.

On the other hand, municipalities policed by the OPP continue to range among the best in Canada when it comes to the safest communities to live in.

Miller says policing is becoming more challenging so it's vital that policing keep up with technology and issues that are arising, such as drug overdoses.

"Noticeable increase in opioid calls for service that we are dealing with and the continual increase calls for service dealing with mental health issues as well."

Despite the challenges, Inspector Miller says the OPP are keeping municipalities safe.

"Also very pleased that the communities policed by the OPP within Essex County continue to rate in the top percentile of safest communities throughout all of Canada, so I'm very proud of the members for doing that," he says.

Small amounts of pot became legal in Canada on October 17, 2018 but Miller says it hasn't caused too much of a problem in Essex County.

"It has been kinda business as usual, what I do notice however is the number of incidences where the officers are seizing marijuana which is readily available for a driver in a car as it would be alcohol in the past."

Leamington, Kingsville, Lakeshore, Tecumseh and Essex are all policed by the OPP.