Mixed Feelings about the Budget for Area MPP

A local MPP is applauding provincial funding for a new mega hospital, but isn't happy about a number of items missing from Ontario's latest budget.

Windsor-Tecumseh NDP MPP Percy Hatfield says funding for paid sick days should have been included in the budget along with funding for climate change and more funding for hospitals.

He says funding is missing in some key areas.

"The money to start to play catch up to the surgical backlog is underfunded," he says. "There's no mention in there of a PSW wage increase beyond the end of June. Not even a word, no mention of climate change. On the other hand there is a little bit of grant money in there for wineries and tourism which is good."

Hatfield says more needs to be done to tackle climate change.

"I don't say they're climate change deniers but they just don't put any money in there to do anything about climate change," says Hatfield.

As heard on AM800 news, the provincial government is pledging $9.8 million towards the new single acute care hospital for Windsor-Essex.

With the funding in place, Stage 2 of the planning process can begin immediately.

- with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel