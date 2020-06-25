Mixed Feelings To Stage 2 Reopening: Warden Gary McNamara

The warden in Essex County has mixed feelings to the provincial announcement that will see both Windsor and five county municipalities move to Stage 2 — but not Leamington and Kingsville.

Gary McNamara acknowledges it is welcome news to municipalities from Amherstburg to Lakeshore, but it is disappointing not to include Leamington and Kingville.

"There have already been layoffs and closures in Essex County and more were sure to follow if the Premier had not made the decision to at least open up part of our local economy," reads the statement by Warden McNamara.

He admits Ontario Premier Doug Ford has an extremely difficult job trying to balance public health against the harm caused by the economic shutdown.

McNamara is urging the provincial and federal governments to act immediately to give relief to businesses struggling in Kingsville and Leamington.

"They are hanging on right now but they can't hang on much longer with the restrictions of Stage 1," adds McNamara.

Kingsville and Leamington were left off the list to reopen due to the high number of COVID-19 case numbers among workers in the agri-food industry.