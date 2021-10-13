Mixed results in the 2021 Vital Signs report for Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex Community Foundation has released its 2021 Vital Signs report and the results are mixed.

The annual report surveyed people across the region, asking them a number of questions on 11 different topics including safety, housing, food security, transportation, and health, wellness and activity.

Housing received an 'F' with 86 per cent of survey respondents saying improvement is need when it comes to affordable housing.

Lisa Kolody, executive director of the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation, says this is really about hearing what the community has to say.

"They're saying we need more affordable housing, we need more availability of housing with different levels of care and a focus on the homeless. This is not new to us but we also know there programs and services being undertaken in Windsor, in Essex County and in Leamington to address these issues," she says.

Kolody says they also found that a living wage remains a priority, as 48 per cent of respondents listed a living wage as important.

"Windsor-Essex still continues to struggle with unemployment. We know there are lots of jobs available but we have a high unemployment rate. What people are asking for is a living wage so if they are working, they are able to take care of their family," she says.

Kolody says youth that took part in the survey gave high marks to the community.

"They score the highest across the board with mostly B's, saying we're on the right track, we're doing things correct," she says."We also saw that youth felt we're doing well when it comes to arts and cultural events being accessible to young people, 68 per cent that said we're on the right track."

The survey also found that 97 per cent of respondents say that Lake Erie's health is very important.

Click here to read the full report.