MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining

NEW YORK - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, appearing to cut off the chance to play a full 162-game schedule and threatening locked out players with loss of salary and service time.

As the sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin, they became bogged down over management's attempt to gain an international amateur draft.

Talks on that narrow topic were to continue.

In the meantime, on the 98th day of the lockout, Manfred announced two additional series had been canceled through April 13.

That raised to 184 games wiped out from the 2,430-game regular season, or 7.6%.