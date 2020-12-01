MLB Launching Wood-Bat League for Draft Prospects

Major League Baseball is creating a wood-bat league for draft prospects.

The MLB Draft League will feature five teams that will play a 68-game regular-season schedule.

The season will run from late May through mid-August, and includes an All-Star break around the Major League Baseball draft in July.

The initial five teams are located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey.

Teams are going to communities that lost franchises as MLB moved to shrink the affiliated minor leagues from 160 to 120 teams this off-season.

The reduction followed the expiration of the agreement between the major and minor leagues.

MLB has planned to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball.



With files from the Associated Press