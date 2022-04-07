MLB Opening Day Leads Off Today

It's time to toss the ball around the diamond.

It's MLB Opening Day as hopes and dreams spring eternal across 30 clubhouses.

Some of the games on tap include the Cubs hosting the Brewers and the Pirates visiting the Cardinals this afternoon.

Tonight, the defending World Series Champion Braves will raise a banner as they get set to host the Reds.

Opening Day isn't without a sprinkle of weather, as both the Yankees and Red Sox as well as the Mariners and Twins have been postponed.

— with files from MetroSource