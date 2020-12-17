MLB Still Hopes to Start Spring Training on Schedule

Major League Baseball has instructed managers to prepare for spring training to start on time in mid-February despite uncertainty around COVID-19.

Managers say they expect the 2021 season to start with health protocols in place to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, but they also don't plan to mandate vaccines for players when one is made available.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash says the league is optimistic about an on-time start after the commissioner's office spoke with managers yesterday.

With files from the Associated Press