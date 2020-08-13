MLS Clubs to Remain in Canada

Canada's three Major League Soccer teams will continue their regular season north of the border, playing each other three times in the first phase of the league's revamped schedule.

With the border closed to all but essential travel due to the global pandemic, the league is having U.S. and Canadian teams stick to their side for games through mid-September.

The Vancouver Whitecaps open with a pair of matches in Toronto on Aug. 18 and 21. The Montreal Impact will then host Vancouver and Toronto on Aug. 25 and 28, respectively.

The Whitecaps' first home game is Sept. 5 against Toronto.

Each team will play six games during the all-Canadian portion of the schedule, which runs through Sept. 16. The games will count in the regular-season standings.

While the league announcement made no mention of whether any fans will be allowed into the stands during the Canadian contests, it is unlikely given the country's strict COVID-19 guidelines.

South of the border, some jurisdictions permit spectators.



