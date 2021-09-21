MNR to take lead in Wheatley explosion investigation

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry will be tasked with getting to the bottom of what caused last month's gas explosion in Wheatley that injured 20 people.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent has signed an agreement with the province to take the lead on the investigation.

According to a release, the agreement outlines the ministry's "commitment to identify the source of the hydrogen sulphide gas believed to be the cause and to recommend ways to prevent future gas leaks."

The evacuation zone remains in place and there's still no timeline for residents to return to their homes, but the municipality plans to meet with the province as soon as possible to determine a date.

Outreach services are available for residents at the Wheatley Village Resource Centre and Food Bank.

Case managers are on site Monday through Friday from 10am to 2pm to assist evacuees with housing, food and support services.