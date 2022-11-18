Mobile Medical Support Truck supporting John McGivney Children's Centre

Since the Mobile Medical Support Truck's unveiling back in September, it's continued to make its way around the region helping those in need and meeting people where they are.

On Wednesday the MMS truck was hosted by the John McGivney Children's Centre in their parking lot, where it will be again on Friday, November 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The MMS provides important health services including:

- Primary Care Check Ups and Chronic Disease Support

- Preventative Care, including COVID-19 and Flu vaccines

- Wound Care and Foot Care

- Mental Health Support and Substance & Addiction Services

The MMS is supported by the Windsor Essex Ontario Health Team, which is comprised of over 45 healthcare organizations, community support services, hospitals, home and community care providers, lived experience partners, and primary care providers providing services in urban and rural settings.

JMCC CEO Jessica Sartori says the mobile truck is bringing important services to the area at an important time.

"I think we've all been hearing about that trifecta that's happening with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. JMCC wants to be a strong community partner is helping to keep everybody safe."

Sartori says as a proud partner of the WEOHT, they saw an opportunity for collaboration that could benefit everyone.

"And knowing that we have so many people coming to the centre every day. We do serve over 3,000 kids every year with different types of physical and rehabilitation needs. We thought what a great way to assist the OHT and our partners there, the medical support unit and kids and families," she said.

She says they've got a big parking lot at the centre located on Machette Road.

"We've tried to clear as many of our staff vehicles out of the parking lot for people needing to park for the unit," she continued. "And as well there is a bus that people can access that will drop people off very close by to the centre which is right by Hôtel-Dieu Grace Hospital."

Sartori says the number one goal in healthcare is keeping people safe, and being able to remove barriers to access by bringing the care directly to people will have a big impact.

- with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show