Modelling Shows Ontario Could Hit 1,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases in Weeks

The provincial government has released new COVID-19 modelling data that predicts daily counts of the virus could hit 1,000 by the first half of October.

Data shows that Ontario is currently on an upward trajectory similar to what Michigan has experienced.

"With the recent rise in cases, we limited private social gatherings and tightened public health measures for businesses and organizations to reduce the transmission in our communities," said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. "We wanted to release this modelling to be open about the challenges our province faces, and the important work we all need to do to flatten the curve."

Cases are currently doubling approximately every 10 to 12 days and the government says Intensive Care Unit (ICU) occupancy is currently steady, but it is predicted that admissions will likely rise with an increase in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.

Dr. Williams and other public health experts say they will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation to advise if and when public health restrictions need further adjustment, or if a community-specific or region-specific approach should be taken.